Gotcha! Ex-Con With 30-Year Rap Sheet Charged With Robbing Maywood Dry Cleaners (Update)

Didn’t take long for Maywood police to find 53-year-old ex-con Shawn Todd of Hasbrouck Heights, who authorities said accosted the owner of Timely Cleaners & Furriers on West Pleasant Avenue late Thursday afternoon.

Todd has a rap sheet nearly 30 years long, with arrests and convictions for robbery, aggravated assault and assaulting police.

Suffice to say it was no surprise for many who know him to see Todd on surveillance video when they responded to the robbery shortly before 4 p.m. May 9.

Todd has spent the better part of the past six years in state prison for robbery, aggravated assault and burglary convictions.

He was released this past November after spending all but six months behind bars since June 2018 – most of it for pulling a knife on a clerk at 7-Eleven clerk. He also assaulted an EMT.

Todd could return to state prison for significant time if he’s convicted of Thursday’s robbery.

On Friday morning, Lt. Darryl Wuhrl spotted Todd walking on East Passaic Street and took him into custody without incident, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Todd was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he’ll be reunited with his brother, Mark, who sports a similarly long record of constant arrests.

That’s right: Not one but two thorns in the sides of area police for decades.

Mark Todd is being held on burglary charges out of Maywood, Carlstadt, Elmwood Park and Hasbrouck Heights last month.

Coincidentally, he got roughly $400 in cash during burglaries of the Columbia Bakery Factory and Hana Pink Pro Nails Salon, both on Essex Street, on April 8, according to Maywood police.

Shawn Todd’s notorious history traces all the way back to 1995, when he was charged with assaulting Maywood police who arrested him for a local burglary.

Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny thanked the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and the Paramus, Hackensack, and Hasbrouck Heights police departments for their assistance on the dry cleaners robbery case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.