Recognize Them? Pair Photo'd In NYC Tied To Thefts Of BMWs From Glen Rock Driveway

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Authorities have tied the theft of two BMWs from the same Glen Rock home to two men recorded on a parking garage surveillance camera on the other side of the Hudson River.

Images of the two suspected vehicle thieves were captured by cameras in a garage in the Bronx, Glen Rock police said.

 Photo Credit: GLEN ROCK PD / Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
The 2024 X5 and 2023 X1 were both swiped from the driveway of a Greenway Road residence after the thieves forced open a rear window and took the key fobs – which were hanging on hooks near the front door – as well as wallets just before dawn last Nov. 17, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Both vehicles were tracked on Route 20 heading towards Newark, the chief said.

The thieves tried using the resident’s credit card at a McCarter Highway gas station a short time later, he said.

The X1 was recovered in Newark two days later, Ackermann said.

The X5 turned up at a parking garage in the Bronx that has been “identified as a drop-off point for stolen high-end vehicles,” the chief said.

Images of the two suspects were captured by cameras in the garage.

Ackermann shared them with the public in hopes of identifying them.

ANYONE who can is asked to contact Glen Rock Police Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 - jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com or Detective Lucas Doney at (201) 670-3947 - ldoney@glenrockpolice.com  

