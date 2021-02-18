LOOK INSIDE: Pennsylvania House Where 'Kate Plus 8' Filmed Sells For $1.1 Million

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
The Pennsylvania home where TLC's "Kate Plus 8" was filmed has sold for $1.1 million.
The Pennsylvania home where TLC's "Kate Plus 8" was filmed has sold for $1.1 million. Photo Credit: Realtor.com/Kate Gosselin Instagram

The house where TLC series “Kate Plus Eight” was filmed has been sold for nearly $1.1 million.

The 6,295-square-foot Wernersville, Pennsylvania home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-baths and an “expansive gourmet chef’s kitchen,” the listing says.

Other amenities include stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace, three ovens, two dishwashers and a “flagstone walkway” that leads to the front door.

The lower-level family room features a large customized storage space, a laundry area with two sets of washers and dryers and an easy exit to the home’s luxurious pool and covered patio, the listing says.

The 23-acre estate is complete with an outdoor kitchen, a three-stall horse barn and a private gated entrance.

The home — which served as the set of “Kate Plus Eight” from 2007 to 2009 — sold for $1.085 million on Jan. 26 after being listed for $1,299,900 on Oct. 20. It’s ranked at a whopping 325.49 percent more expensive than nearby homes and was on the market for nearly 100 days before it sold.

Agent Antonio Borelli of Century 21 Gold represented the buyer while Agent Joey Frey of RE/MAX of Reading represented the seller.

Click here for the complete Realtor.com listing for 298 Heffner Rd. in Wernersville.

