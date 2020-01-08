LOOK INSIDE: Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Warren County

In the market for a new home? Warren County offers numerous mansions, many offering luxury features like brick wine cellars, waterfront views, serene landscaping and more.
Here are the five most expensive Zillow listings in Warren County.
- 1. $2,200,000: 10 Deer Wood Drive in Blairstown: 5 beds, 5 baths, 5,350 square feet
- 2. $1,749,900: 10 Shotwell Road in Columbia : 4 beds, 2 baths, 5,270 square feet
- 3. $1,590,000: 219 Changewater Road in Washington: 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,736 square feet ($210,000 price cut last October)
- 4. $1,299,000: 160 Esposito Road in Phillipsburg: 5 beds, 5 baths, unknown square feet
- 5. $1,195,000: 53 New Hampton Road in Washington: 4 beds 5 baths 3,788 square feet
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.