LOOK INSIDE: Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Warren County

In the market for a new home? Warren County offers numerous mansions, many offering luxury features like brick wine cellars, waterfront views, serene landscaping and more.

Here are the five most expensive Zillow listings in Warren County.

1. $2,200,000: 10 Deer Wood Drive in Blairstown: 5 beds, 5 baths, 5,350 square feet

10 Deer Wood Drive in Blairstown Burgdoff ERA via Zillow

2. $1,749,900: 10 Shotwell Road in Columbia : 4 beds, 2 baths, 5,270 square feet

10 Shotwell Road in Columbia RE/MAX RIDGE REAL ESTATE via Zillow

3. $1,590,000: 219 Changewater Road in Washington: 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,736 square feet ($210,000 price cut last October)

219 Changewater Road in Washington Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby's International Realty via Zillow

4. $1,299,000: 160 Esposito Road in Phillipsburg: 5 beds, 5 baths, unknown square feet

160 Esposito Road in Phillipsburg Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby's International Realty via Zillow

5. $1,195,000: 53 New Hampton Road in Washington: 4 beds 5 baths 3,788 square feet

53 New Hampton Road in Washington Keller Williams Real Estate via Zillow

