Look Inside Bergen County Home Going For $1.725M

One of Bergen County's newest luxury listings is priced at $1.725 million.

The home at 518 Hampton Hill Road in Franklin Lakes has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on nearly two acres of private property, according to listing agent Sheldon Neal of RE/MAX Real Estate Limited.

Features include an in-ground pool with rock waterfall, an outdoor hot rub and custom patio overlooking the lawn, and a circular front driveway for multiple cars and guest spots.

The entrance of the house boasts a two-story foyer with a bridal staircase overlooking the great room and bar. The home also comes with a fireplace, walk-in master closets, a laundry room, two powder rooms and more.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.