LOOK INSIDE: Alpine Mansion Built By R&B Singer Sells For $3M After Decade On The Market

Ronald Isely and the Allison Road home that recently sold for $3 million after a decade on the market. Photo Credit: John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com (wikipedia)/https://www.beyderco.com/listing/49allison/

An Alpine mansion formerly owned by a member of well-known musical group "The Isley Brothers" sold for $3 million after nearly 10 years on the market.

The Allison Road home has nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits on two acres of land.

It boasts a four-car garage, marble fireplaces, two master suites, a guest suite and more.

The home was built by Ronald Isley, a member of the hit R&B musical group, who lived in Teaneck while the home was constructed. Ronald and his wife Margaret owned the home but never lived in it.

https://www.beyderco.com/listing/49allison/

A federal bankruptcy judge ordered the house, and four others owned by Isley family members, be sold to pay back taxes in 1989. It sold to Alpine's Albert Carmel for $1.6 million that year.

In 2006, Ronald Isley was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion.

