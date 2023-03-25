Historic Bergen County Home Hits Market At $3M

A historic Bergen County home is on the market for nearly $3 million.

The Wyckoff home, located at 443 Sicomac Ave., has had only three owners since being built in the 1930s by Grace Russell, the former owner of Russell Farms.

The home is one of two built by Grace for her two nieces, listing agent Diane Mainardi of Terrie O’Connor Realtors tells Daily Voice

The 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house sits on two lushly manicured acres featuring cascading stone stairs leading to an in-ground pool that overlooks the estate, the listing says.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows line the back of the home allowing sunlight to flood the newly renovated gourmet kitchen. Keeping with the home's history, the original servants bell in working order still remains.

“The house is warm and inviting”, Mainardi said. "The bathrooms have been newly-refinished with modern upgrades and old world charm. Throughout the home you will find detailed moldings, hard wood floors, and two inviting fireplaces.

"The feeling of charm and elegance abound inside and outside of this beautiful country manor."

