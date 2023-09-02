Prospect Park Home, Vehicle Burglaries Cracked With Arrest Of Habitual Paterson Offender

Francisco Sanchez, 32, of Paterson had been busted for burglary in Paterson in May and spent a week in the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him pending further court action.

He was back behind bars a month later – again for burglary, records show.

Sanchez spent three weeks in the Bergen County lockup this time before being released again -- once again, pending further court action -- on July 20.

Paterson police arrested Sanchez yet again this past Tuesday, Aug. 29, and sent him back to the Bergen County jail, records show.

Meanwhile, surveillance footage from several locations in Prospect Park helped Detective Sgt. Arthur Canestrino tie Sanchez to burglaries in town, Richmond said.

The captain didn't specify how many break-ins, how entry was gained or what, if anything, was taken.

Sanchez was charged with burglary and theft and remains jailed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.