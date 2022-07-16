Contact Us
Young Pilot Killed In Cape May Plane Crash

Cecilia Levine
Tom Gibson
Tom Gibson Photo Credit: Tom Gibson Facebook

A 22-year-old pilot was killed in a Cape May County plane crash early Saturday, July 16, authorities said.

Thomas Gibson was the sole occupant of the single-engine Piper PA-12 that crashed into a field near Paramount Air Airport around 9:40 a.m., the FAA and Middle Township police said.

The Ocean City resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his social media pages, Gibson graduated from Marywood University in Scranton, PA, and had been working for Gibson Electrical & General Contractors.

The crash was under investigation.

