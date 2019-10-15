Contact Us
Breaking News: SUV Smacks Into Hawthorne Office Building
Work-Bound Allendale Bicyclist, 62, Banged Up In Van Crash

Jerry DeMarco
20 Commerce Drive at Boroline Road in Allendale.
20 Commerce Drive at Boroline Road in Allendale. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 62-year-old Allendale bicyclist was treated for cuts and bruises after a collision with a van on his way to work early Tuesday, authorities said.

The northbound 66-year-old driver was turning into the driveway at 20 Commerce Drive when the van collided with the southbound bicycle on Boroline Road around 6:30 a.m., Police Chief George Scherb said.

The bicyclist was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment, the chief said.

