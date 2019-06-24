Woman, 20, Seriously Injured In WNY Car Crash Has Died

A woman from Queens, New York, died Sunday from injuries she sustained in a car crash less than a week ago, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Alyssa Matos was one of multiple victims injured when two cars collided at 60th and Jefferson streets around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fernando Batista, a 24-year-old North Bergen man, was driving a 2002 Acura north on Jefferson Street when the car collided with a 2004 Infiniti traveling west on 60th Street, according to West New York police and the county’s Regional Collision Investigation Unit.

Matos was a passenger in Batista’s car and was hospitalized at Jersey City Medical Center in critical condition Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said.

Batista and another passenger, a 22-year-old man from North Bergen, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richard Henao, a 26-year-old man who was driving the Infiniti, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Clifton, refused medical attention.

The accident was still under investigation and no charges have been filed, the prosecutor's office said Monday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.