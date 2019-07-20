Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
WILD WEST: Six Struck In Series Of Pre-Dawn Paterson Shootings

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: YouTube (THEMAJESTIRIUM1)

A series of shootings in Paterson in a little over an hour injured several people before dawn Saturday. Authorities wouldn’t initially say whether the shootings appeared related.

It began with two men and a woman shot around 3:50 a.m. in the area of Summer Street and Godwin Avenue.

One man was shot in the abdomen and the other in the lower leg, responders said. A 26-year-old woman was struck in the foot, they said.

All three were taken to St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Police were investigating that shooting when they heard gunfire nearby and found a 23-year-old male Paterson man who’d been struck, Valdes and Oswald said.

He was taken to St. Joe’s, as well, with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Just after 5 a.m., two men – one, 34, from Paterson, and the other 25 from Garfield – went to St. Joe’s on their own after being shot in an area notorious for gun violence at 12th Avenue and East 23th Street.

Authorities didn’t release any more details on that one.

Responders, however, said one of the victims was shot in the back and the other in the right arm.

