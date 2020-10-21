Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

VIDEO: Two Injured, Thousands Lose Power When UPS Truck Topples Pole, Ignites Fire In Clifton

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The trucker got out OK, but two minivan occupants had to be hospitalized.
The trucker got out OK, but two minivan occupants had to be hospitalized. Photo Credit: Mark Rosetti (demonracer2)

UPDATE: A UPS truck toppled a utility pole in Clifton, igniting a fire that consumed a minivan, injuring a 70-something couple and knocking out power to more than 1,200 customers.

The truck apparently snagged wires and pulled the pole across Main Avenue and onto a Dodge Caravan near Hillman Street at 3:58 p.m.

Live wires burned the 77-year-old male driver and the crash injured the head of his 71-year-old passenger, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

The Paterson couple was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Anderson told Daily Voice.

SEE VIDEO: 

Mark Rosetti captured video from the incident on Main Avenue in Clifton.

demonracer2 (YouTube)

Fire also damaged three nearby vehicles, the sergeant said.

The trucker wasn’t injured and got out OK, he said.

City firefighters doused the flames.

The crash ignited a fire that consumed a minivan on Main Avenue in Clifton.

Mark Rosetti (demonracer2)

At the scene.

DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.