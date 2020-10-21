VIDEO: Two Injured, Thousands Lose Power When UPS Truck Topples Pole, Ignites Fire In Clifton

UPDATE: A UPS truck toppled a utility pole in Clifton, igniting a fire that consumed a minivan, injuring a 70-something couple and knocking out power to more than 1,200 customers.

The truck apparently snagged wires and pulled the pole across Main Avenue and onto a Dodge Caravan near Hillman Street at 3:58 p.m.

Live wires burned the 77-year-old male driver and the crash injured the head of his 71-year-old passenger, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

The Paterson couple was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Anderson told Daily Voice.

SEE VIDEO:

Mark Rosetti captured video from the incident on Main Avenue in Clifton. demonracer2 (YouTube)

Fire also damaged three nearby vehicles, the sergeant said.

The trucker wasn’t injured and got out OK, he said.

City firefighters doused the flames.

The crash ignited a fire that consumed a minivan on Main Avenue in Clifton. Mark Rosetti (demonracer2)

At the scene. DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.