Victim Shot Out Of Area, Possibly Paterson, Turns Up At Hackensack ER

Jerry DeMarco
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Authorities were trying to determine where a 26-year-old New York City ex-con who turned up at Hackensack University Medical Center with a gunshot wound was struck in Paterson or if it was somewhere else.

Two vehicles -- an Acura sedan and Cadillac Escalade -- pulled up to the hospital around 2 a.m. and dropped off the Bronx victim and a woman, Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The victim had a gunshot wound in his left thigh, DeWitt said.

Neither knew where the shooting occurred but said it was in Paterson, the captain said.

After the vehicles left both of them, the sedan slammed into a brick pillar outside the hospital, leaving part of the rear bumper in the driveway, while speeding off with the SUV, responders said.

The victim gave responding officers from Hackensack and Paterson a different name and conflicting information because, it turned out, he was wanted on a warrant, authorities said.

He wasn’t publicly identified because he's technically a victim despite an extensive criminal record in New York City.

The woman -- identified as Taniya Russell, 21, also of the Bronx -- was also wanted on a warrant. She was turned over to Mercer County Police.

Paterson police were continuing an investigation.

