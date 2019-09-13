Victim, 19, Paralyzed In Lodi Shooting

A 19-year-old Lodi man was paralyzed when he was shot in the back just after midnight Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The Burns Avenue victim remained in critical but stable condition Friday at Hackensack University Medical Center after being shot in what a neighbor said was some type of domestic dispute.

"He has no movement in the lower half of his body," a senior law enforcement officer said. "He's likely to be paralyzed for life."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Major Crimes Unit detectives were searching for the gunman.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help find the shooter is asked to call the prosecutor's office at (201) 646-2300 -- or (201) 642-5962 after hours -- or Lodi police: (973) 473-7600 .

