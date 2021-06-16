US Marshals Capture NJ Man Wanted On Murder Charge In Pennsylvania

An Elizabeth man wanted on murder charges was captured by members of the US Marshals Service in Pennsylvania, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Rogers, 23, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Antwoine Thompson on April 26, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca, and city Police Director Earl Graves said.

Thompson was rushed to the hospital after being shot near Second and Bond streets, and died later that day, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Rogers was identified as a suspect and charged June 10. He was arrested without incident in Wilkes Barre, PA and remains in PA pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

The he Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and Wilkes-Barre police assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271, Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, or Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-4301.

