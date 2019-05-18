UPDATE: Missing Newark Girl, 12, Found Safe

UPDATE, Saturday afternoon: Olivia Martinez was found unharmed, Newark police said.

The Newark Police Department is asking the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl last seen Friday morning.

Olivia Martinez last known location was the Camden Street School around 8:15 a.m.

She is 5'4", about 110 lbs. with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She was wearing burgundy sweatpants with white stripes, black Jordan sneakers with a colorful shirt. She is known to frequent frequents the area of Georgia King Village and South 12th Street.

Anyone with information about Olivia Martinez is urged to call the pepartment's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or the Newark Police Special Victims Unit at (973) 733-7273.

