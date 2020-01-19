UPDATE: Fair Lawn Road Rage Victim Struck With Golf Club

A driver swinging a golf club seriously injured another motorist in a road rage incident Sunday night in Fair Lawn.

Both the victim and the assailant were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center by Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance with head injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening after the incident shortly after 7 p.m. outside the Walgreens shopping center, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

A woman who was in one of the vehicles also got involved in the fight between the driver of a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country and an unspecified compact car, Metzler said.

Police were interviewing her at headquarters, he said.

The victim struck by the golf club was "beaten up pretty badly," a witness told Daily Voice.

River Road was temporarily closed in both directions.

