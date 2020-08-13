Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union County Strip Club Packed With Nearly 400 People Cited For Coronavirus Violation

Cecilia Levine
Lookers Mens Club
Lookers Mens Club Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Union County strip club manager was issued a citation for having more than 400 people inside without masks, in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy's indoor gathering order, state officials said.

It is unclear when the incident at Lookers Men's Club on Dowd Avenue in Elizabeth occurred, although New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan he would provide an update in the coming days.

Murphy limited indoor gatherings to 25 people and has threatened to shut down Jersey Shore bars due to people crowded together in lines waiting to be seated without masks.

