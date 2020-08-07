Trashy Move: Sussex County Man Charged With Dumping Garbage On Trump Supporter's Lawn

It was a trashy move, and police in Sparta know it, too.

Richard Kellar of Franklin was arrested July 1 for dumping garbage on the Sparta lawn of a man flying a Donald Trump flag.

“Mr. Keller had such disdain for President Trump that it enraged him that someone was displaying a Trump flag,” Sparta Lt. John Lamon said.

The homeowner told police months ago that someone had been dumping trash on his lawn. The incidents stopped during the COVID-19 shutdown, but began again sometime in June, police said.

It wasn't until the unidentified homeowner installed surveillance cameras that he captured a Kia Soul driver, later identified as Kellar, tossing full bags of trash, discarded grapes and a bag of flour on his lawn, authorities said.

On July 1, at 5 a.m., Sparta detectives sat in the homeowner's driveway in an unmarked vehicle -- and waited.

Eventually, the Kia came by and the detectives watched as trash flew out of the car and onto the homeowner's lawn, police said.

When stopped, Kellar told the detectives he was throwing the trash "because of the Trump flag," police said.

Keller was issued summonses for violations of several township ordinances and motor vehicle offenses. He was released pending a court appearance, according to police.

