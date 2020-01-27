Tractor Trailer Tips On Route 46 Ramp

No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer tipped before dawn Monday on the Route 46 ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 80 in Ridgefield Park.

Heavy wreckers were needed to right the rig, which was loaded with construction debris, some of which spilled onto the grassy part of the median shortly before 4 a.m.

The westbound ramp from Route 46 to the southbound New Jersey Turnpike and westbound Route 80 was closed for nearly three hours.

