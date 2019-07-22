‘They Never Thought’: Rolex Watch Crew Busted In Series Of Violent Bergen Street Robberies

An elite unit of prosecutor’s detectives cracked a violent street spree in several Bergen County towns with the arrests of three adults – two of them from New York City – and a Georgia juvenile who targeted victims they figured had money, authorities announced Monday.

Jabri L. Moore, 30, of Gorge Road in Cliffside Park, the 17-year-old juvenile from Douglasville, GA and the other two – Jamaris Gray, 20, and Jaylen Nichols, 19, of the Bronx -- all unemployed -- targeted victims wearing Rolex watches, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They strong-armed victims in Paramus, Englewood Cliffs and Cliffside Park, taking watches, cash and other valuables.

“In at least one case, [they] physically assaulted the victims.”

They called themselves the “TNT” gang – as in: “They Never Thought.”

Detectives from Musella’s Special Investigations Squad collared the three adults with help from the NYPD Bronx Gang Unit, Harrison police and members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Palm Coast Florida, where Gray was arrested.

The adults face a slew of criminal charges, including robbery, armed robbery and conspiracy. Gray also was charged with employing a juvenile in crime.

Nicholas, who was captured in the Bronx, and Gray waived extradition to New Jersey.

Moore, who was arrested in Harrison, remained held for a week before a judge ordered him released on Monday, with certain conditions, pending further court action.

Musella thanked police from Fort Lee, Englewood Cliffs, Cliffside Park, Paramus, Tenafly, New York City and Harrison, as well as the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.