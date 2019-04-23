Contact Us
SUVs Collide, One Rolls, In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
The force of the collision rolled the Outlander, police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two SUVs collided Tuesday morning in Hackensack, sending one rolling and both drivers to the hospital, authorities said.

A 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander headed west on Passaic Avenue struck a southbound 2015 Lexus RX3 on southbound Prospect Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The force of the collision made the Outlander "spin out and then roll over," the captain said.

The Lexus 59-year-old Lexus driver from Paramus told police she "had a green light and proceeded into the intersection when she was struck by the Mitsubishi," driven by a 61-year-old Hackensack man, Foley said.

The Outlander driver "was unsure what color the light was when he entered the intersection," she added.

Both drivers complained of neck and back pain and were taken to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center, Foley said.

The Outlander driver also received a summons for not being able to produce an insurance card, the captain said.

