SUV Crashes Into Lodi Insurance Office Next To 7-Eleven That Was Hit Two Weeks Ago, 4 Injured

Jerry DeMarco
Side-by-side crashes in two weeks at Lodi shopping center.
Side-by-side crashes in two weeks at Lodi shopping center. Photo Credit: Contributed photos

Four people were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into an insurance office in a Lodi shopping center -- right next to a convenience store that was slammed into by a sedan two weeks ago.

The extent of injuries weren't immediately known, although at least two of the victims at the Old Towne Center on Main Plaza didn't appear seriously hurt.

The Hyundai Santa Fe plowed into the Allstate Insurance office around 4 p.m., injuring four, Police Lt. Robert Salerno said.

This comes after an 86-year-old driver's sedan slammed into the entrance of the 7-Eleven next door.

The driver, who turns 87 on Thursday, otherwise seemed OK after the crash at the Lodi 7-Eleven.

BIG GULP: Sedan Plows Into Front Door Of Lodi 7-Eleven

