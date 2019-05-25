Sheriff's Officers In Newark Seize Guns, $30K In Marijuana 'Candy'

A drug buy witnessed by detectives in Newark Thursday led to four arrests as well as the seizure of marijuana edibles with a street value of about $30,000, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said.

Plainclothes sheriff’s officers were conducting surveillance at Broadway and Bloomfield Place as part of an ongoing operation to stop drug trafficking in Newark’s North Ward.

The sheriff’s office says Louis Roselle, 36, of Newark, was standing at 95 Broadway when a Ford Edge approached and a man got out. Roselle handed the man -- 21-year-old Patrick Caloway of Morristown -- two green bags in exchange for cash, Fontoura said.

Detectives followed Caloway back to the car and arrested him as well as the driver, a 17-year-old girl from Rockaway, and a passenger, Kahleel Sunderland, 18, of Morristown. T

“As our officers approached the Ford the trio was holding and counting 1,503 grams of the edible marijuana which was packaged in silver strips much like some candy,” Fontoura said.

Officers then obtained a warrant for Roselle’s second-floor apartment on Broadway, where Fontoura said they found weapons and an equally large stash of drugs.

“Here, our officers discovered and seized four semi-automatic handguns, three of which were found to have been stolen out of Altoona and Allentown, Pennsylvania, and out of Norfolk, Virginia,” Fontoura said. “In addition to the guns, loaded with illegal hollow-point bullets, our officers also discovered another 1,500 grams of edible and leaf marijuana and a wide assortment of drug packaging and processing materials.”

Roselle was arrested and charged with several drugs and weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon while committing a narcotics crime.

Caloway, Sutherland and the girl were charged with multiple drug offenses. The girl was released to her mother’s custody, while Caloway and Sutherland were being held at the Essex County jail pending a bail hearing.

