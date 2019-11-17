SEEN THEM? Family Searches For Diabetic Morris County Woman, Boyfriend Last Seen In Newark

The family of a Morris County woman is turning to the public for help locating her and her boyfriend, both missing for more than two weeks.

A Type 1 diabetic with out insulin, Nicolette "Nicki" Clark was last seen leaving her Lake Hopatcong house on Oct. 31, family members said on Facebook.

Her boyfriend Joe Dobie, 28, is also missing and was last seen on Tuxedo Parkway in Newark, Nicki's family said.

The couple took off in a silver Chevrolet tracker with a soft, leather top, license plate V26KTL.

The Clarks were not available for comment when Daily Voice reached out Saturday evening.

Click here on how to contact the Clark family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.