Repeat Offending Little Ferry Duo Charged With More Than 50 Bags Of Heroin Released By Judge

Two habitual offenders with dozens of arrests between them over nearly 20 years were carrying more than 50 bags of heroin when they were stopped over the weekend, Little Ferry police said.

Driver Mark Palladino, 53, and passenger Timothy Cunningham, 51, both of Little Ferry, appeared nervous when Sgt. John Andronaco stopped them for a seat belt violation just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Ronald Klein Jr. said.

When Cunningham stepped out of the car, a used bag of heroin fell to the ground, he said.

A search turned up 45 folds of heroin in a Doritos bag behind the driver's seat and six that Cunningham stuffed into a full can of Pepsi in a cup holder, Klein said.

Both men were processed and sent to the Bergen County Jail on drug charges. Cunningham also was charged with destroying evidence.

A judge on Sunday released both, pending further court action, under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.