Prospect Park Detective Nabs Paterson Ex-Con In Burglary Spree, Bail Reform Frees Him

A Prospect Park detective responding to a burglary call nabbed a Paterson ex-con who police said also broke into two other homes this month.

Abdulla Taylor, 27, had been free since last October after serving nearly three years in state prison for a trio of burglary convictions in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Detective Arthur Canestrino spotted and captured Abdulla after a brief chase as he and several colleagues converged on North 10th Street in response to the noontime call Wednesday, Capt. Ammen Matari said.

Further investigation tied Taylor to two other residential break-ins, said Matari, the officer in charge of the department.

Police charged him with three counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one of resisting arrest, then had to release him under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, the captain said.

