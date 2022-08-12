Contact Us
North Passaic
Police Raid Home Of Bergen County Man Accused Of Stabbing Author Salman Rushdie During Lecture

Cecilia Levine
Search warrants executed at the alleged home of Hadi Matar.
Search warrants executed at the alleged home of Hadi Matar. Photo Credit: Edwin Trejo

Law enforcement agencies descended on the Fairview home of a 24-year-old borough resident accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie while he gave a lecture in western New York Friday, Aug. 12.

Hadi Matar was taken into custody after storming the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbing the 75-year-old author multiple times, State Police Troop Commander Major Eugene J. Staniszewski said in a news conference.

Police had barricaded off Morningside Avenue, allegedly executing search warrants. Meanwhile, Rushdie remained in surgery. Online records show Matar's last known address was 417 Morningside Ave., in Fairview.

While a motive remained unclear, police told the New York Post that Matar had published social media posts "in support of Iran and its Revolutionary Guard, and in support of Shi’a extremism..."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

