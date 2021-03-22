Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Police: Paterson Man Busted With Loaded Handgun At Secaucus Motel

Cecilia Levine
Damere Demarest was busted with a loaded handgun in the parking lot of a Secaucus motel, police said.
Photo Credit: Google Maps/Secaucus PD

A 28-year-old Paterson man was busted with a loaded handgun in the parking lot of a Secaucus motel early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police responding to the Red Roof Inn on the Meadowlands Parkway on reports of a man with a gun found Damere Demarest, who matched the description, inside a vehicle in the parking lot around 7:05 a.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

A loaded SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun was recovered from Demarest, who was subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful possession of handgun ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm, the chief said.

“I applaud the tipster in this case for having the courage to report suspected criminal activity to the police,” Miller said. “I am also thankful that this arrest was made and a firearm was seized, without any of the responding police officers having to resort to any use of force.”

Tips can be made by calling (201)330-2049, emailed to spdtips@secaucus.net or submitted anonymously through the department’s website at www.secaucuspolice.org. 

