Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Beloved Caldwell Middle School Principal James Brown Dies Of Coronavirus, 48
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Agitated Man Kicks, Spits, Shouts 'Now You Have Coronavirus' At Edison Officers

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Edison police
Edison police Photo Credit: Facebook

An emotionally disturbed man coughed on, spit at and kicked police officers, shouting, "I have the coronavirus. I want somebody to come touch me," authorities in Edison said.

The man's parents called police around 11 p.m. Wednesday saying that he was "out of control," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Responding officers said they tried to calm him down, but the man fought with them at the house and then again at headquarters.

"Now you all have the coronavirus," they said he told them.

Police, who withheld his name, charged him with obstruction, criminal mischief, making terroristic threats and three counts of assault on law enforcement officers and sent him to the Middlesex County Correction Center in North Brunswick to await a detention hearing.

Whether or not he actually has COVID-19 hadn't been determined, they said. No injuries were reported.

“I commend my officers for their restraint in dealing with this individual," Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said. "His actions are incomprehensible in this day and age and will not be tolerated.''

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.