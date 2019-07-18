Contact Us
PETA Offering Reward For Info On Raccoon Burned To Death In Plainfield

A raccoon that had been trapped by an animal-control company was found burned to death in Plainfield July 4.
The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whomever burned a trapped raccoon to death in Plainfield recently.

“The terror and agony that this animal must have felt when set on fire are almost unimaginable,” said PETA Senior Director of Cruelty Casework Stephanie Bell. “PETA urges anyone with information about this horrific crime to come forward immediately so that this raccoon’s killer can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

The dead animal was found curbside at 429 John Street on July 4 . Two other animals were found safe inside cages near the home, where a pest-control company had placed the cages in June.

Plainfield police have already issued a call for information, which PETA re-published in its announcement Thursday. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is being urged to call Plainfield Police Lt. Edward Hafekin at 908-753-3131 or  Sgt. Vito Colacitti of the Union County Prosecutor's Office at 908-527-4670.

