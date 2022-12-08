Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced.

Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.

Meanwhile, Shanade McDaniel, 31, was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution. It was not clear why.

Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene while a second victim, who suffered from a gunshot wound, was found on Norfolk and Hartford streets. He survived and was treated at University Hospital. The second-degree assault charge against Dowdell arises from the attack on the second victim.

The investigation, which is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

