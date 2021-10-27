PA Gunman Followed NJ Man Home Then Shot Him Dead, Prosecutor Says

A Pennsylvania man is accused of following a 54-year-old New Jersey resident home and then shooting him dead at his house, authorities said Wednesday.

Jekai Reid- John, 27, of Norristown, PA followed Sree Aravapalli, to his home in Plainsboro and then shot him dead around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 26, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Fred Tavener said.

Aravapalli was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reid-John was arrested and charged yesterday with one count of first-degree murder.

Aravpalli had been at a casino before the attack, NJ Advance Media reports.

Reid-John was taken into police custody by local authorities in Pennsylvania where he remains pending an extradition hearing.

Upon his return to New Jersey, he will be lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333 or Detective Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3330.

