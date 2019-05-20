Orange County Man Dies In West Milford Motorcycle Crash, Police ID

A 57-year-old Orange County, N.Y. man was killed in a West Milford motorcycle accident.

Lance Poelmann of Florida was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson southbound on Clinton Road when he lost control negotiating a turn around 4:50 p.m., West Milford police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was under investigation as of Monday morning.

A father of two, Poelmann was an avid motorcycle rider, his Facebook page shows.

Witnesses or anyone with more information are urged to contact Sergeant Anthony Parrello or Detective Eric Darnsteadt at 973 728-2802.

Check back for arrangements.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.