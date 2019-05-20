Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Orange County Man Dies In West Milford Motorcycle Crash, Police ID

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Lance Poelmann of Orange County, N.Y.
Lance Poelmann of Orange County, N.Y. Photo Credit: Lance Poelmann Facebook/Google Maps

A 57-year-old Orange County, N.Y. man was killed in a West Milford motorcycle accident.

Lance Poelmann of Florida was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson southbound on Clinton Road when he lost control negotiating a turn around 4:50 p.m., West Milford police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was under investigation as of Monday morning.

A father of two, Poelmann was an avid motorcycle rider, his Facebook page shows.

Witnesses or anyone with more information are urged to contact Sergeant Anthony Parrello or Detective Eric Darnsteadt at 973 728-2802.

Check back for arrangements.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.