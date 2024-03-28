Light Rain Fog/Mist 49°

Teaneck Teen Swipes Gun At Tenafly House Party: Police

An 18-year-old Teaneck resident attending a small gathering in Tenafly stole a handgun from the home, authorities said.

Tenafly police arrested Byron Jones on Wednesday, March 28, and charged him with taking the gun on Feb. 3, Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

"The victim in that case realized that a personally owned firearm was missing after a family member hosted a small gathering at the home," deMoncada said.

Detectives conducted a thorough investigation leading to Jones's arrest on charges of theft and illegal possession of a handgun, the captain said.

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail.

