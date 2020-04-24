Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
NJ Driver Wearing N95 Mask Passes Out, Crashes Due To Lack Of Oxygen, Police Say

Valerie Musson
A Lincoln Park driver was wearing an N95 mask when they lost consciousness due to lack of oxygen and crashed the vehicle, authorities said. Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Police via Facebook
At the scene. Photo Credit: Lincoln Park PD

A Lincoln Park driver lacking oxygen due to hours of wearing an N95 mask passed out behind the wheel and crashed, authorities said.

The unidentified driver had been wearing the mask for several hours and had been getting too much carbon dioxide, and too little oxygen, before crashing Thursday, authorities said on Facebook .

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police reminded the public that face masks are not necessary outdoors while social distancing can be maintained, and "especially not necessary when driving a vehicle with no additional occupants."

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

