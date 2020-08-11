Newark Trans Woman's Death Was Ruled Suicide, Here's Why Authorities Are Reopening The Case

Authorities are investigating the April death of a Newark trans woman after months calls for action by activists and community members, authorities announced Tuesday.

Ashley Moore's death had been ruled a suicide after she was found unresponsive lying on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA on Broad Street around 4:10 a.m. April 1, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Moore, 26, was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"To date, our detectives have not discovered evidence to the contrary," Ambrose said. "However, I have reached out to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and requested a review of Ms. Moore’s death by the county’s Homicide Task Force."

Moore's mother, Starlet Carbin, told Out.com the story she was told by police changed multiple times.

Carbin says she was told her daughter sustained injuries after falling a great distance and at another point that Moore was hit by a car, the report says.

The police report stated that there were "ligature marks on Ashley's legs, and that Ashley's neck was grossly, grotesquely disfigured and swollen." Carbin said.

A GoFundMe launched to help Moore's case had raised more than $3,300 as of Tuesday. The campaign says Moore's death was "pushed under the rug" by local authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

