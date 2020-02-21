New Milford Man Gets Five Years For Shaking 4-Month-Old Son Unconscious

An unemployed New Milford man who shook his 4-month-old son unconscious last year was sentenced Friday in Hackensack to a plea-bargained five years in state prison.

Travis Weber, 29, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending transfer to prison following the sentence for his plea to second-degree child endangerment.

The baby’s mother found the boy unconscious last February after leaving him with Weber, authorities said.

The boy was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where doctors found head trauma injuries.

An investigation produced charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment against Weber, who was taken into custody.

After authorities had him admitted to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, Weber was transferred to the Bergen County Jail.

He was released 19 days after being arrested while the case worked its way through the court system.

