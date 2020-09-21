Morris County Mastermind Behind Bogus Life Insurance Scheme Faces Theft, Fraud Charges

The Morris County mastermind behind a bogus life insurance policy scheme who forged a victim's signature on important documents is facing insurance fraud and theft charges, authorities said Monday.

John G. Vincelli, of Lake Hopatcong, submitted an unauthorized life insurance application for a client’s two children without their consent, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said Monday in a joint release with Morris County Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker.

Vincelli, 35, had been receiving a commission after creating the scheme and made unauthorized withdrawals from the victims’ bank account to pay the premium, Knapp said.

Vincelli is also accused of forging insurance documentation with Sagicor Life Insurance that included a “policy amendment” in which he signed the victim’s name after failing to secure a better rate as previously promised, Knapp said.

The victim told Sagicor Life Insurance he never signed the policy forms and that the signature on the forms was not, in fact, his.

Vincelli was charged with two counts of third-degree insurance fraud, two counts of third-degree forgery, two counts of third-degree forgery-uttering, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.

