NJ Tri-County Takedown Nets 12,100 Heroin Folds, 9½ Ounces Of Crack, $107,089 Cash, Loaded Gun

Armed with search warrants, investigators hit 10 locations in Passaic, Bergen, and Sussex counties, leading to the arrests of Demoy Woolley and Qa’Lasia Williams.

The couple became the focus of an investigation by Wayne police last November, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Department Chief Jack McNiff.

Participating in the investigation and the takedown this past Monday, March 25, they said, were the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and police from North Haledon, Garfield and Elmwood Park.

Woolley, 23, and Williams, 25, were both charged with drug possession, having drugs for sale and child endangerment, among other counts, the prosecutor and chief said in a joint announcement.

Seized during court-approved searches, they said, was:

12,100 glassines of heroin/fentanyl;

1 ounce of raw heroin/fentanyl;

9.5 ounces of crack, eight pounds of pot;

Several large bottles of Promethazine;

a 9mm Taurus handgun with a high-capacity magazine;

56 rounds of ammo;

$107,089 in U.S. courtesy.

Woolley and Williams were both jailed on charges of drug possession, having drugs for sale and child endangerment, among other counts.

Additional defendants were arrested but not identified, Valdes and McNiff said, without elaborating.

