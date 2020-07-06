Mom Accused Of Beating Her Kids In West Milford Backyard Charged With Driving Drunk With Them

West Milford who responded to a report of a mom beating her children said they found a woman who’d been driving drunk with two youngsters in her SUV.

Dayanna Fitzpatrick, a 39-year-old registered nurse from Auburn, Alabama, was “disheveled and acting erratically” when police found her and the children – 11 and 15 years old – in the rear of a Clinton Road home, according to a police report.

Fitzpatrick’s 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe was parked in the driveway and the homeowner was yelling that she was beating her children, Officer Robert Kulawiak said in his report.

Kulawiak, who was assisted by backup Officer Thomas Connors, said he detected a strong odor of alcohol and observed signs of intoxication from Fitzpatrick, who authorities said failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Police charged her with two counts each of child endangerment and driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle, as well as refusing to submit to a breath test and driving with an expired registration, records show.

The juveniles were turned over to a family friend and Fitzpatrick eventually was released pending an initial appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

