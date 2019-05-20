Man Killed In Paterson Shooting Thursday Identified

A man found shot to death on a Paterson street early Thursday morning is a 42-year-old resident of the city, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Marco Bishop was found near 968 East 25th St. around 1:30 a.m. by police responding to a call reporting a dead body in the street. Bishop, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been shot, authorities said.

The prosecutor’s office and Paterson police are asking the public for information about Bishop’s shooting. Calls can be made to the tip line, 1-877-370-PCPO, or via email at tips@passaiccountynj.org. Tipsters can also call Sgt. Jack DeSalvo or Detective Sebastian Gomez of the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.