Man Gets 23 Years For Role In Plainfield Shooting That Killed 1, Injured Child

An Edison man who previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in a shooting that left one dead and two wounded in Plainfield was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jordan Robinson, 25, must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence under the state's No Early Release Act.

On Nov. 6, 2015, gunfire broke out on the 300 block of Evona Avenue, killing 24-year-old Anthony Bowles of Plainfield. A 33-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl were wounded.

Robinson was identified as a suspect and arrested in Matawan a few weeks after the shooting. He was held on $1.5 million bail.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office Tuesday did not elaborate on the nature of Robinson's involvement in the crime. When asked, he did not say which, if any, of the victims Robinson shot.

The prosecutor's office did say the investigation into this shooting remains active and that additional suspects are still believed to be at large.

Those with information are urged to contact Homicide Task Force Lt. Jose Vendas at 908-358-3048 or Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256. The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to any additional arrests and indictments in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org .

