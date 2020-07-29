Little Ferry Police Stop Turns Up More Than Three Pounds Of Pot, Motel Packing Operation

A Little Ferry police sergeant turned up more than three pounds of pot after stopping a Paterson driver, authorities said.

Sgt. John Andronaco stopped a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Jermal Hogan, 27, after he ignored a stop sign on Bergen Turnpike at Lakeview Avenue shortly before midnight Tuesday, Police Chief James Walters said.

Adronaco -- who was joined by Officers Michael Lee and Joseph Convery -- noticed a strong odor of marijuana when he approached the car "despite the window only being partially open," Walters said.

The odor got stronger when Hogan rolled the window down, he said.

Hogan admitted to having "a decent amount" of pot in the car and gave police consent to search it, Walters said.

They found various types packaged for apparent sale, he said.

Given the amount, police obtained consent from Hogan to also search his room at the Roadway (Capri) Inn on Valley Road off Route 46, the chief said.

They found more pot in various amounts in several areas of the room, along with a scale and packaging bags, he said.

A 27-year-old Hasbrouck Heights woman whom Hogan was with was released without charges.

Hogan, meanwhile, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on various drug charges.

He also received several summonses for offenses that include driving with a suspended license, running a stop sign and having drugs in a motor vehicle, which was impounded.

