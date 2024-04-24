Watch This: Enraged Driver From NJ Mounts Mid-Manhattan Sidewalk Aiming For Pedestrian

The wild road rage pursuit continued up West 39th Street near Seventh Avenue before the driver left his Ford Taurus with three wheels on the sidewalk and confronted his target, footage shared by What Is New York on Instagram shows.

"Call the cops! Calls the cops!" the man shouts.

The pedestrian -- whose pants are down around his thighs, exposing red boxer shorts -- responds, then tries to duck into a building.

A man at the door shoves him back onto the street.

The "why" of it all isn't clear.

Onlookers in the video scramble as the white plaid-shirted driver first drives straight into a couple of trash bins while aiming for the shirtless black pedestrian.

The target then hustles up the street as the driver speeds up a bike lane, at one point mounting the curb again, before he gets out.

