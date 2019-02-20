Contact Us
Kids OK After Special Needs School Bus Driver ODs Behind Wheel, Crashes In Newark

Jerry DeMarco
school bus
school bus Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A day after three people were killed by an overdosing driver in a crash at a Route 23 gas station, the driver of a school bus carrying children with special needs had to be revived with Narcan after a crash in Newark.

The dozen or so students weren’t injured in the 1 p.m. crash at 14th Avenue and Jones Street.

Responders used Narcan to revive the woman, who police said apparently had overdosed on heroin.

ALSO SEE: Authorities charged the drugged driver in a Tuesday morning crash that killed a father and son and a gas station attendant on Route 23 in Wayne.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/drugged-driver-29-charged-in-gas-station-crash-that-killed-dad-teenage-son-attendant/748468/

