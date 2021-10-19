Jersey Shore Woman Gets 35 Years State Prison For Role In Sexual Assault Of Toddler

A woman from Monmouth County has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison for planning and carrying out the sexual assault of a toddler with an accomplice, authorities said.

Olga Diaz, 35, pf Long Branch will be 64 years old before becoming eligible for parole, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

A joint investigation began on June 16, 2017, when a man walked into Long Branch police headquarters to report that he had just witnessed two individuals committing sexual acts upon a child, spotted through a window of a Seaview Avenue apartment unit, Linskey said.

Diaz was arrested later that same day, while pulling out of her driveway, Linskey said. Diaz’s co-defendant, 37-year-old Mauricio Leon of Bloomfield, was found a week later with help from U.S. Marshals and arrested in Fort Lee, the prosecutor said.

Diaz allegedly admitted that she and Leon planned the sexual attack via text message, further admitting that she took nude photographs of the child the day before the sexual assault and took a separate video of herself sexually assaulting the child hours before the pair sexually assaulted her together – sending both the images and video to Leon using her cell phone, Linskey said.

The text messages, images, and video were recovered by police, the prosecutor said. The victim, who was under the age of 5 at the time, was known to Diaz, according to Linskey.

“The depths of depravity necessary for two people to plan and commit a crime of this nature together against a helpless child are both beyond the capacity of the English language to suitably articulate and beyond the capacity of human comprehension to adequately understand,” Linskey said. “There is no place in any civilized society for anyone capable of such acts.”

Diaz ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in April 2021, the prosecutor said.

Upon release, she will be required to register under Megan’s Law and placed on Parole Supervision for Life.

Diaz must serve 33½ years of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, in accordance with New Jersey’s Jessica Lunsford Act and No Early Release Act, under the terms set down Friday by Monmouth County Superior Court JudgeDavid F. Bauman, according to Linskey

In August 2019, Judge Bauman sentenced Leon to 25 years in state prison on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree possession of child pornography, Linskey said.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Tara Wilson and Julia Alonso handled the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.