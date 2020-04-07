Jersey City Man Standing Outside, 26, Killed By Car Backing Up

A 26-year-old man died when a car backing up struck him overnight in Jersey City, authorities said.

Shawn Charles, of Jersey City, was standing outside a Summit Avenue house when he was struck by a vehicle backing up and leaving the area just before 4 a.m. Saturday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver initially left the scene but returned shortly after, Suarez said.

Charles was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 4:30 a.m., according to Suarez.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915- 1345 or click here to leave anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

