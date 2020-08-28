Driver Charged In July 4 Hit-Run Crash That Killed Jersey City Man, 26

A 29-year-old driver was charged in a July 4 hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old man dead, authorities said.

Shawn Charles, 26, was standing outside of a house on Summit Avenue when he was struck by Evans Severe, 29, who was backing out of a driveway around 4 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Severe initially left the scene but returned soon after, Suarez said.

Meanwhile, Charles was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 30 minutes after being struck, according to the prosecutor.

Severe was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, and arrested at his Jersey City home just after 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Suarez said.

The accident is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

